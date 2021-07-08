Cascade County reports its first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant strain

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County has confirmed its first case of the Delta COVID-19 variant strain.

The Cascade City-County Health Department said in a news release that early evidence suggests that the Delta variant may be significantly more transmissible , and has recently become the dominant variant strain in the United States.

The CCHD also said that the vast majority of cases in Cascade County are among young people who are unvaccinated. In the past week, nearly all of the new cases were persons age 20-29. Vaccination is important to not only prevent infection, but also to reduce the severity of illness, protect the more vulnerable people around you, and slow the mutation of new, more harmful strains.

Here is the latest information on COVID cases and vaccinations in Cascade County as of Wednesday, July 7, according to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services website :



Total Active Cases: 55

Total Recovered: 9,312

Total Deaths: 188

Cumulative Cases: 9,555

# of People Eligible for Vaccination: 68,949

Dose #1 Administered: 31,815

Total Doses Administered: 58,152

Number Fully Immunized: 29,105

% of Eligible Fully Vaccinated: 42%

Here are the ages and genders of the (cumulative) cases in Cascade County:

Cascade County COVID cases through July 7, 2021 (DPHHS)

The CCHD recommends that unvaccinated persons continue to wear masks indoors and socially distance, and that all unvaccinated people age 12 or older get vaccinated unless advised otherwise by their physician.