These Carpet Shampooers Get Top Marks For Tackling Tough Pet Stains And Dirt

Spring cleaning is upon us and if you have any carpeting in your home, you’ll probably be seeking out some supplies for cleaning them, like carpet shampooers.

Whether you have pets, children or simply a habit of tracking in dirt and spilling things on the floor, carpet shampooers are a must for removing stains and keeping your carpet fresh and clean. Depending on how well you treat your carpet and how often you clean it, carpet shampooers can keep it looking like new and lasting for many years.

While some carpet shampooers are good for general use, others are specific for pet owners, while some are made for deep cleaning. Take a look at some of the top-rated carpet shampooers you can order on Amazon and have shipped directly to your house so you can be cleaning your carpet in just a few days.

This Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Full Size Upright Carpet Cleaner is priced at $227, with a portion of the purchase price going to the Bissell Pet Foundation and its efforts to save homeless pets. The carpet cleaner removes embedded dirt, stains and allergens, and comes with tools to remove pet messes on stairs and upholstery.

With more than 18,000 reviews, it has a rating of 4.6 out 5 stars. Reviewers say it does a great job deep cleaning and has good suction power for picking up pet hair.

You’ll want to make sure you have the correct shampoo for this specific cleaner, which is the Bissell 78H63 Deep Clean Pro 4X Deep Cleaning Concentrated Carpet Shampoo, priced at $19. If you want to use the cleaner to remove bacteria, Bissell also suggests using their Deep Clean + Antibacterial formula.

Another carpet shampooer made for handling pet messes is the Bissell ProHeat 2X Revolution Max Clean Pet Pro. A full-size carpet cleaner, it is priced at $309 and weighs less than 18 pounds, making it nimble and easy to use. The machine can apparently remove tough pet stains and odors, including skunk, and has a MAX Cleaning Mode, which includes 12 rows of rotating brushes. It also comes with specific tools for removing pet hair, stains and odors from upholstery.

With more than 22,000 reviews, customers give the carpet cleaner an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, saying it is easy to put together and use, and makes their carpets look like new. The shampoo for this carpet cleaner is Bissell Professional Pet Urine Eliminator with Oxy and Febreze, which is priced at $24.

Priced at $230, this Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine is currently 30% off, taking the price to $160 for a limited time. The machine removes dirt and tough stains with 360-degree brushes and strong suction. Weighing less than 19 pounds, it also includes HeatForce technology for rapid drying.

With more than 41,000 reviews so far, it has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with 74% of those that purchased the machine giving it a full 5 stars. Customers say it gets the job done and removes smells, including accidents from pets. If you’ll be buying this machine to clean up pet messes, you’ll also want to order Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Deep Clean Carpet Cleaner Solution & Deodorizer, priced at around $30 for a gallon.

This Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner with Mat is the same cleaner as above, but for $10 more, includes a storage mat where you can place the cleaner when it’s not in use to keep any water and dirt off your floor.

Also included is an 8-foot hose and tools for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, like stairs, upholstery and cushion crevices. The cleaner will come with a sample bottle of carpet cleaning solution, though you may want to buy the Stuart Pet Supply Co. Professional Strength Deep Clean Carpet Cleaner Solution & Deodorizer as well.

Priced at $200, this Hoover Smartwash Automatic Carpet Cleaner Machine comes in an attractive turquoise color and runs automatically, so you simply push it forward to clean and pull it back to dry. It also has an auto-mix feature, which mixes and dispenses cleaning solution, and auto-dry for faster drying. It comes with a storage mat, pet tool, sample bottle of cleaning solution, 12-foot hose and a storage bag for accessories.

With a total of nearly 16,000 reviews so far, 80% of customers give the machine a full 5 stars. Reviewers call it the “best cleaner ever” and list the smartwash feature and dry mode as some of the best features. The best shampoo for this cleaner is Hoover Renewal Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo, which is around $15 on Amazon.

If you’re looking for something smaller — and lower-priced — this Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner is priced at $99 and weighs just 12.5 pounds. Good for pet messes and high-traffic areas, it has HeatForce for quick drying and comes with a tool for cleaning out the nozzle, plus a trial-size container of solution.

With more than 62,000 reviews, it has a total rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars, with people saying it works well for smaller spaces like an area rug and does a great job with pet hair. If you’ll be getting this carpet cleaner, you’ll want to also order Hoover Paws & Claws Deep Cleaning Carpet Shampoo with Stainguard, priced at $20.

