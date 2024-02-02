Carl Weathers, star in 'Rocky' and 'Predator,' dead at 76

Carl Weathers, known for his starring role in four "Rocky" films and his appearance in the 1987 movie "Predator" — in which he starred alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger — died "peacefully in his sleep" on Thursday at the age of 76, his family confirmed in a statement.

Weathers' family said, "Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers was also known for appearances in films including "Happy Gilmore" and 1988's "Action Jackson."

He also appeared in numerous television shows as well during his 50-year career, including recently in the series "The Mandalorian."

SEE MORE: Harry Connick Sr., father of famous son Harry Connick Jr., dies at 97

Weathers, born on Jan. 14, 1948 in New Orleans, Louisiana, was perhaps best-known for his long run in the role of Apollo Creed, the heavyweight champion that became a key character in the Rocky films.

In the first "Rocky" film, Creed plans a defense of his title in Philadelphia on the bicentennial year 1976, but learns that his original opponent is not able to fight.

That is when Creed decides to give a local fighter a chance, and chooses Rocky — nicknamed "the Italian Stallion."

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com