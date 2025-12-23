Barnes & Noble plans to open 60 new stores in 2026 after strong sales growth

Barnes & Noble is making a major comeback with plans to open 60 new locations across the country in 2026.

The bookstore chain's expansion follows a period of strong sales and growth. The company opened more than 60 new stores this year alone — more than it opened in the entire decade from 2009 to 2019.

The new stores will open in 10 states, including Ohio, Texas, Florida, Illinois and California. Several openings are planned between now and June.

The expansion comes after nearly two decades of declining store numbers. Company officials say giving local control to individual booksellers has been key to their success.

