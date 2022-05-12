Brian Michelotti to replace Mark Beckman as MHSA Executive Director

(Editor's note: MHSA press release)

HELENA—The Montana High School Association Executive Board announced Thursday they have selected Brian Michelotti as the next MHSA Executive Director. Michelotti will replace Mark Beckman, current Executive Director, who will retire on June 30 after 25 years of service with the organization. Michelotti will be the fifth Executive Director in the history of the organization.

Michelotti currently serves as the Associate Director for the MHSA. He was hired as an assistant director in 2005 and was promoted to Associate Director in 2018. Michelotti’s responsibilities included managing corporate partnerships and technology and serving as the liaison for the sports of football, golf, wrestling and tennis. He will assume the responsibilities of Executive Director on July 1, 2022.

Beckman is retiring after serving seven years as an assistant director and 18 years as MHSA Executive Director.

The job opening was posted this spring and after going through the hiring process, the Executive Board selected Michelotti. The Board directed that the advertising for the position of Assistant Director, which is being vacated by Michelotti, will begin on Monday, May 16.

The Montana High School Association appreciates the media’s coverage of this organization. If you need additional information, please feel free to contact the MHSA office.