Bozeman boys, girls soccer trample CMR in shut out matches

BOZEMAN — With AA soccer playoffs kicking off across the state in less than three weeks, it’s crunch time for the Bozeman Hawk girls as they fight for home-field advantage.

Coming into Thursday's match, the Hawks sat fifth in Eastern AA, but with a shutout 5-0 victory over the Rustlers, they edge closer to securing the fourth seed.

In the 32nd minute, CMR's Shae Sweeney committed a foul inside the Hustlers' penalty area resulting in a direct free kick for the Hawks, which Darby Hannan capitalized on for a 1-nil lead at the half.

Bozeman's Inga Trebesch opened up the second period with a dagger to the left corner 12 yards out for her first of two goals on the day. Marika Schultz (48') and Sammi Murphy (55') also contributed to the Hawk's shutout victory, improving to 5-4-1 on the season.

The undefeated Bozeman boys (10-0) also shut out CMR with a blowout 10-0 victory.

Seniors Joshua Angell and Drew Johnson each silenced the Hustlers early with a four-goal haul. Nathan Neil and Simon Kinsler scored the other two-lone goals.

Both Bozeman's boys and girls programs will head to Great Falls Saturday for a slate of afternoon games against the Bison.