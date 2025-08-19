Body of missing Washington man recovered from Flathead Lake

POLSON — The body of a man who has been missing since the weekend after jumping from a boat into Flathead Lake has been recovered.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell reports the man, identified as 67-year-old David Easterly of Mill Creek, Washington, was reported missing after jumping from a boat in the Blue Bay area at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Crews found and recovered Easterly’s body at approximately 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

His body was taken to the Montana State Medical Examiner's Office in Missoula to determine the cause and manner of death.

Ralston Search and Recovery, Flathead County Search and Rescue, Lewis and Clark County Search and Rescue, and Lake County Search and Rescue aided in the search and recovery effort.