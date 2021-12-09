Watch

Body found in burned camper in Flathead County

Posted at 10:31 AM, Dec 09, 2021
KALISPELL — A body was found in a burned camper on Blacktail Mountain in Flathead County Wednesday morning.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News firefighters responded to a 911 call for a camper fire on Blacktail Road in the Lakeside area just after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Once the firefighters extinguished the fire, they found a body in the trailer.

Sheriff Heino says they are investigating how the fire started.

The body was sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula for identification and to determine the cause of death.

