Blizzard conditions, tornadoes, damaging winds sweep US

A massive storm system is sweeping across the U.S. on Tuesday, with millions of Americans preparing for many hazards, including blizzards, floods, damaging winds and tornadoes.

Multiple tornado warnings were issued in the South late Monday and early Tuesday. The National Weather Service reported a tornado near San Jacinto, Texas, late Monday.

The National Weather Service also reported a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" near Panama City, Florida, early Tuesday morning. WMBB-TV showed power flashes to the west of its downtown studio.

The tornadoes were part of a large system that extended all the way to Minnesota. The system prompted blizzard warnings for parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. Winter storm warnings extended to the north and east into Wisconsin.

Ahead of the snowy portion of the storm, millions of Americans were placed under wind advisories and high wind warnings. More than 50% of the U.S. population from Texas to Maine was being advised about gusty winds.

Flooding is also a major concern for major Northeast cities. Philadelphia, New York and Boston were among those being warned about flooding on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another storm system came ashore late Monday on the West Coast, bringing blizzard conditions to higher elevations in Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The National Weather Service said "elevations 3,000 feet and above will likely be measuring their snow in feet, rather than inches."

