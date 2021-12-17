Watch

Bigfork High School evacuated due to bomb threat

MTN News file
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Bigfork High School on Dec. 17, 2021.
Bigfork High School
Posted at 1:53 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 15:53:27-05

BIGFORK — A school spokesperson confirms with MTN News that Bigfork High school was evacuated for a bomb threat.

The spokesperson said the students were released at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says a strange box was found inside a school bathroom containing a threatening message.

Sheriff Heino said law enforcement is on the scene performing a sweep of the building.

Law enforcement is waiting for an explosive K9 specialist to further evaluate.

We will have more information on this developing story as it becomes available.

