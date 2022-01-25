Strong second half propels Montana State women to 7th straight win over Montana

BOZEMAN — (Editor's note: this article will be updated with highlights)

BOZEMAN—Taylor Janssen scored 14 points and Darian White added 13 points and five assists as the Montana State women defeated rival Montana 73-59 at Worthington Arena on Monday. The win was MSU's seventh straight over the Lady Griz.

UM's Sammy Fatkin led all scorers with 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting, while Abby Anderson added 10. Gabby Mocchi scored 12 for the Bobcats.

Montana State battled to a 21-15 lead at the end of the first and led 34-30 at halftime. The Cats started to separate in the third quarter thanks to hot shooting from beyond the arc. Janssen was a perfect 4-for-4 from the 3-point line, and MSU as a team went 9-for-17.

Meanwhile, Montana looked lost in the second half, going scoreless over a six-minute streak between the third and fourth quarters. The Lady Griz would finish the game with 13 turnovers. MSU extended its lead to 66-46 after a Kola Bad Bear layup with just over six minutes left. Bad Bear, a Billings Senior graduate, finished with six rebounds, tied for a team-high along with Janssen. Montana's Sophia Stiles, a Malta graduate, had a game-high 10 rebounds.