Offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright leaving Montana State for FBS Akron

BOZEMAN — Taylor Housewright is leaving Montana State to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at FBS Akron, according to reports that emerged Wednesday.

Housewright spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator and QBs coach at Montana State, directing a unit that finished No. 2 in the FCS in both scoring offense (39.9 ppg) and rushing offense (291.0 ypg) in 2023. Football Scoop first reported Housewright's defection to Akron.

At Akron, Housewright will return to his home state of Ohio. Housewright is from Ashland, Ohio, and was formerly a star quarterback at Division II Ashland University. Akron competes in football in the FBS Mid-American Conference.

At times utilizing a two-quarterback system with Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers, the Bobcats' offense ranked third in the FCS in total offense (472.0 ypg) and second in fewest total turnovers (7) under Housewright in 2023.

MSU's rushing attack led the Big Sky with the help of running backs Julius Davis (718 yards, 6 TDs), Jared White (524 yards, 4 TDs) and Scottre Humphrey (441 yards, 8 TDs).

Mellott and Chambers were also a huge factor in the ground game, with a combined 1,360 yards and 19 rushing TDs. Chambers had 14 rushing touchdowns in 2023, and had 33 rushing TDs in two seasons at MSU.

Mellot and Chambers also combined to throw 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions this past season.

Housewright was a member of a Montana State coaching staff — led by Brent Vigen — that guided the Bobcats to two Big Sky Conference championships, three playoff berths and an appearance in the FCS championship game at the end of the 2021 season.

Housewright's departure means MSU will need to replace another coordinator. Defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza did not have his contract renewed following the 2023 campaign, and promoted linebackers coach Bobby Daly and defensive line coach Shawn Howe as co-defensive coordinators.

Both Housewright and Garza had off-the-field issues as members of MSU's coaching staff. Housewright was arrested last May 6 on three misdemeanor charges including aggravated DUI, while Garza was charged with DUI following the Bobcats' 55-21 victory over Montana.

