Noise, nightfall and a top-10 fight: No. 3 Montana State set to host No. 9 UC Davis

BOZEMAN — No. 3 Montana State is riding an eight-game win streak and just dominated Weber State 66-14 last week. The Bobcats now prepare for a top-10 matchup against No. 9 UC Davis on Saturday.

"We are so excited for that big-time matchup, but just understanding that it’s just another game," Montana State cornerback Takhari Carr said. "We got to understand, we don’t got to respect them anymore. We got to respect them just enough, and when they come into Bobcat Stadium, they’re going to have to see us, for sure."

Carr paused and then finished with this sentiment: "That Cali weather, they don’t see none of that at 8:15 in Bozeman."

WATCH THE VIDEO:

Noise, nightfall, and a top-10 fight: Montana State hosts UC Davis

Big Sky After Dark will be in full effect. Montana State coach Brent Vigen explained how much home-field advantage will matter on Saturday night.

"Our crowd being able to create noise, in particular when they’re on offense, that’s where the advantage is gained," he said. "So the crowd has to make that decision to want to do that."

The offense is humming for Montana State right now — quarterback Justin Lamson said he’s seen the unit grow and become more dynamic as the season has progressed.

"It’s been pretty cool," he said. "Just like everyone is getting a little bit of love. We have a lot of (unselfish) people in that room, especially the receiver room. They just want to see each other do well, and we need that, especially if we want to make it as far as we can go."

And when it comes to the UC Davis offense, the Aggies are led by one of the top freshman in the country at quarterback, Caden Pinnick.

"Their quarterback really drives them on offense," Vigen said. "Pinnick is a young player. He’s been very impressive. You know, going back to that first game, seeing him play against Mercer, you knew that they had something in him, and he’s done it with his arm and his legs."

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. Saturday inside Bobcat Stadium and will air on ESPN2.