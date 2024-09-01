No. 4 Montana State overcomes slow start to handle Utah Tech 31-7

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Montana State started slow, but the third-ranked Bobcats eventually found their footing to pull away from Utah Tech 31-7 Saturday at Greater Zion Stadium.

Both teams struggled to generate offense in the first quarter, but Taco Dowler gave Montana State a spark late in the period. With Utah State backed up, the Trailblazers punted to Dowler, who fielded the kick at his own 37-yard line and took the return 53 yards to the Utah Tech 10. Moments later, Adam Jones found the end zone to give the Bobcats a 7-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott ran in a 47-yard touchdown early in the second quarter, and then the senior threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Rohan Jones — who showed some fancy footwork to stay inbounds along the sideline — in the third. Mellott added a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth that put the Bobcats up 31-0.

That's not to say Montana State escaped the game without drama. Miscues in the kicking game reared their head again, as the Bobcats had a field goal blocked and missed another chip shot. Myles Sansted did make a 28-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Montana State finished with 335 rushing yards and 487 yards of total offense compared to just 171 total yards of offense for Utah Tech.

Scottre Humphrey led the Bobcats with 104 rushing yards on 20 carries, while Jones had a team-high 66 receiving yards on four catches.

Turning point: Dowler's punt return changed the complexity of the game after Montana State got out to a lackluster start. The big play set up the game's first touchdown, and the Bobcats quickly added another touchdown early in the second quarter to take control of the game.

Stat of the game: Utah Tech had just six first downs in the game and had only two drives that featured more than three plays. The Trailblazers punted on their first five possessions and 10 times overall.

Bobcat game balls: QB Tommy Mellott (Offense). Mellott finished the game with three touchdowns — two on the ground and one through the air — and showcased his trademark speed on the 47-yard sprint in the second quarter. He carried the ball only six times but gained 80 yards and finished the game 14-of-21 passing for 152 yards.

LB McCade O'Reilly (Defense). O'Reilly had another strong game leading a Montana State defense that dominated the Trailblazers. O'Reilly tied for the team lead with four tackles and added two tackles for loss.

PR Taco Dowler (Special teams). Dowler brought the game to life with his 53-yard punt return to set up Jones' first-quarter touchdown. Despite Utah Tech punting 10 times, that was Dowler's only return of the game.

What's next: After opening the season with back-to-back road games, Montana State (2-0) plays its annual Gold Rush game against Maine (1-0) on Saturday, Sept. 7, to kick off its home slate of games.

Maine started its season Friday with a 17-14 win over Colgate.

