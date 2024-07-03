Montana State's Isobel Bunyan selected for U20 FIBA European Championships

(Editor's note: Montana State Athletics release.)

BOZEMAN — Montana State sophomore Isobel Bunyan was one of 12 players selected to the Great Britain U20 team, which competes in the FIBA European Division B Championships July 6-14 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Bunyan, a product of Tonyrefail, Wales, played in all 33 games for the Bobcats as a freshman last season. The 6-foot guard averaged 5.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 21.2 minutes per game, helping Montana State to a fourth-place Big Sky Conference finish.

“We’re excited and very proud of Issy for making the U20 team,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “The experience is going to be fantastic. She’ll be playing against some outstanding competition.

“Making a national team isn’t easy, but Issy’s versatility is a commodity most coaches want on a team. She is skilled on both ends of the court and we’re looking forward to her bringing this experience back to our program.”

Great Britian plays in Group D along with the Netherlands and Romania. Its first game with Netherlands isn slated for Sunday, July 7, at 6:30 a.m. Mountain time, followed by Romania on Monday at 9 a.m. Mountain.

Semifinal games take place on July 13 with the third-place and championship contests on July 14.

Other nations competing in the tournament include Albania, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Netherlands, Romania, Slovakia, Switzerland and Ukraine.

Aside from Bunyan, three other NCAA Division I players made the Great Britain squad, including Katie Januszewska of St. Francis, Precious Omoshola of Fordham and Kaylie Edger of Sacramento State/Chico State.

