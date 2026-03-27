BOZEMAN — A crowd of 3,897 filled Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Thursday to support the Montana State women's basketball team.

The Bobcats fed off of the crowd's energy and won big, 72-54, at home to advance to the Great 8 of the WNIT tournament.

Watch the highlights here:

Montana State women's basketball advances to WNIT Great 8 after big win over Portland

Montana State started on an 8-0 run and didn't look back.

The Bobcats were able to maintain a steady lead throughout the game, and answered a run by the Pilots in the third quarter that brought it within nine.

Addison Harris led the way for the Bobcats with 23 points.

Montana State will play its first road game of the WNIT to face South Dakota at noon mountain time on Sunday.

