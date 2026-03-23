Montana State women win; Bobcats will host WNIT Super 16 game Thursday

BOZEMAN — The 2025-26 Montana State Bobcats etched their name into the program's history books on Sunday with its first win in a national postseason tournament in a 69-53 WNIT win over San Francisco.

Jamison Phillip scored on the first play for the Bobcats, but Montana State struggled to get going offensively in the first quarter.

Watch the highlights here:

Montana State women make history with first program win in a national postseason tournament

Taylee Chirrick hit a 3-pointer with two seconds to go in the first to pull the Bobcats within three, it was 11-9 San Francisco after one.

In the second quarter the Bobcats were able to find some momentum with back to back scores by Addison Harris.

A 3-pointer by Kadynce Couture helped create more distance, and the Bobcats took a 31-24 lead going into halftime.

The Bobcats' offense erupted in the third quarter, outscoring the Dons 27-10.

Isobel Bunyan led the way in the third with nine points, all from behind the arc.

Montana State continued to dominate in the fourth quarter on both sides of the ball.

Next, the Bobcats will host Portland in the WNIT Super 16 on Thursday at 7 p.m.

