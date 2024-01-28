Montana State women cruise past Portland State as Marah Dykstra ties career high

BOZEMAN — Montana State's women beat Portland State 70-51 on Saturday afternoon at Worthington Arena to move to 4-3 in Big Sky play and 11-10 overall.

MSU sported bright pink uniforms for its annual Pack the Place in Pink game.

Sophomore forward Marah Dykstra led scoring for the Bobcats with 17 points, tying her career high. She also grabbed five rebounds.

Senior forward Taylor Janssen added 14 points, while fifth year guard Madison Hall put in 13 points.

Despite the loss, Portland State junior guard Esmeralda Morales — the Big Sky Conference preseason MVP — led all scorers with 19 points.

For full highlights from this game, click the video reel above.

Up next for the Montana State women is a road trip which starts at Eastern Washington on Thursday at 7 p.m. The MSU men will face EWU at Worthington Arena on Thursday at 7.