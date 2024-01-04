Montana State splits in Summit League Challenge doubleheader

BOZEMAN — Montana State's men's and women's basketball teams split in a doubleheader to kick off their Summit League Challenge play in Worthington Arena on Wednesday.

The women tipped off first versus North Dakota State, and the Bobcats quickly took control of a lead they never let go, winning 65-45.

Fifth-year guard Madison Hall led all scorers with 17 points in the win, and senior guard Katelynn Limardo added 12. Freshman guard Natalie Picton had six points and added four rebounds and four steals.

The Bobcat men went down to the wire against Oral Roberts in the nightcap, but ultimately came up short, losing 82-76.

Sophomore forward Brandon Walker led the Bobcats with 20 points, while junior forward Brian Goracke followed with 18.

Senior guard Robert Ford III had a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

For full highlights from both games, watch the video above.

Both teams continue the Big Sky Conference-Summit League Challenge at South Dakota State in another doubleheader on Saturday.