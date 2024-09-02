Montana State running back Adam Jones is FCS national freshman of the week

Montana State running back Adam Jones was named the FCS national freshman player of the week by Stats Perform on Monday.

Jones, a redshirt freshman from Missoula Sentinel High School, has rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns in two games so far this season. In Week 0, he carried the ball 17 times for 167 yards, including a game-changing 93-yard touchdown, in the Bobcats' 35-31 come-from-behind win at FBS New Mexico.

He then rushed for 62 yards and a TD on 11 carries in Montana State's 31-7 win at Utah Tech.

For the season, he also has five catches for 28 yards.

After starting the season with two road games, Montana State plays its home opener this week against Maine. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium, and the game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on local CBS affiliates across Montana.