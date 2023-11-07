Montana State men cruise to victory in first game of Matt Logie era

BOZEMAN — Montana State men's basketball opened its season Monday with a 103-63 win over Northwest Indian College at Worthington Arena.

This was the first game for new MSU coach Matt Logie, and he started his Bobcats tenure off with a dominant performance from his team.

Guard Robert Ford III led the way with 15 points. Guard Patrick McMahon followed with 14, and forward Brandon Walker added 13. NWIC's Mycole Rodriguez led all scorers with 20 points.

"Winning always feel good," Logie stated in an MSU press release. "Like I told the guys after the game, it's always about the players. These guys have been through a lot over the spring and summer, so to be able to get out under the lights and dust off the nerves and get the win was a good experience."

MSU unveiled its 2023 Big Sky championship banner before tipoff. The team has won back to back conference championships and has made two consecutive appearances in the NCAA tournament.

The Bobcats have Seattle University on the road this Saturday for their next game. For full highlights, see the video reel above.