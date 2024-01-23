Montana State men bounce back, complete season sweep of Idaho State with 77-70 win

BOZEMAN — Montana State bounced back into the win column on Monday night with a 77-70 victory over Idaho State in Worthington Arena.

The Bobcats swept Idaho State on the season, going 2-0 in their series.

Brandon Walker led all scorers with 19 points, while Robert Ford III notched a double-double with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Chika Nduka added 12 points in the win.

"I thought with the different styles of play in both contests against Idaho State it's been really important that we got off to good starts where we built a lead and could kind of control the tempo and pressure level that we wanted," MSU coach Matt Logie stated in a press release.

"That gives you a little buffer down the stretch to absorb whatever craziness happens. I thought our guys got better at press break as we went along. Obviously we have to figure out how not to foul so the clock gets stopped as much as it did."

Up next for the Bobcats is a road trip to Sacramento State on Thursday and Portland State on Saturday. For full highlights of Monday's game, see the video reel above.