BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats' recent road game was actually two separate trips – one for the team and another for all their essential equipment.

While coaches and players flew to Flagstaff on Friday for their conference matchup, the uniforms, headsets, medical bags and all the sideline gear left Bozeman Thursday afternoon with the unsung heroes who arrive first and leave last at every road game.

WATCH: Inside Look: How Montana State Gets Game Day Gear to Road Games

Montana State equipment drivers make the long haul to get Bobcats game-ready

"The equipment staff and us are the first ones at the games. We show up and they do all of the hard work, put everything where it goes. Basically, they're the unsung heroes of the whole entire thing," said Tom Reiner, a Bobcat equipment driver.

Reiner said he never realized what was involved in the process before taking on this role.

"It's pretty amazing how many people come together and do everything that they do to make it happen," Reiner said.

The 14-hour drive to Flagstaff requires two drivers who take turns behind the wheel.

"I just climb in the back and take a nap and let him drive," said Monte Severson, another Bobcat equipment driver.

The load in the trailer varies based on location. For Flagstaff's Walkup Skydome, it was a lighter load than usual.

"You don't need as much stuff. You don't need cold-weather gear, you don't need all those type things. So this particular trip it's about half full," Reiner said.

But make no mistake – this cargo is crucial to game day.

"They could play, they just wouldn't be in uniform," Reiner said.

For Severson, being part of the team's success is rewarding.

"I feel blessed being a part of it. It's awesome," Severson said.

The equipment semi made its 14-hour journey from the Montana State University campus, ensuring everything needed for game day would be waiting in Flagstaff.

