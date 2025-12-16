Montana State embracing 'another opportunity' as unprecedented Cat-Griz matchup looms

BOZEMAN — Montana State football coach Brent Vigen had a hunch this might be how things played out.

"When the bracket came out we thought there was a fair chance this might happen," he said during Monday's media availability.

"This" refers to Saturday's impending FCS semifinal at Bobcat Stadium between second-seeded MSU (12-2) and No. 3 Montana (13-1) in what will be an unprecedented postseason meeting between the rivals.

The Bobcats and Grizzlies have played 124 games but never met in the playoffs. Kickoff is slated for 2 p.m.

When the two teams met in Missoula last month — with MSU prevailing 31-28 — it was for a Big Sky Conference title and guaranteed home field advantage through the semis.

Saturday's game will be for a spot in the national championship with the Bobcats looking to make a consecutive trip to the title game and the Grizzlies trying to make their second championship appearance in the past three seasons.

"Obviously a big matchup getting to play the University of Montana for the second time in less than a month," said Vigen. "Winning over there on the 22nd of November doesn't guarantee us anything. The only thing it guarantees is that the game is played here in Bozeman.

"We'll have to line up and play them again. They're a very good team. Very prolific on offense and that's obviously carried into the playoffs."

After fending off Yale 21-13 in the second round the Bobcats trounced Southland Conference champion Stephen F. Austin 44-28 in the quarterfinals on Friday night. Then on Saturday afternoon the Grizzlies rolled South Dakota 52-22 to set the stage for the most significant meeting ever between the programs.

Despite what's on the line and despite who they're playing on Saturday, Vigen noted the approach to this game will be the same one that has the Bobcats now on a 12-game win streak.

"Regardless of who we play it's, 'OK, here's an opportunity. We've earned another opportunity. Here's how our process has worked all season.' Yes we are chasing a higher level of play but not just because of who we're playing or what's at stake."

Sophomore running back Adam Jones — who totaled three touchdowns against SFA — echoed Vigen's thoughts.

"This game is the biggest game because it's the next game and that's kind of how I view it," said Jones. "I think you can make this game a little too big for what it is. Obviously I'm honored to be a Montana dude and playing in a game like this but it's just another game at the end of the day."

