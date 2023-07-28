Montana roots: Atlanta Falcons LB Troy Andersen reflects on Treasure State pedigree

BILLINGS — Troy Andersen has gone from Beaverhead High School prodigy to Montana State All-American to a promising NFL performer with the Atlanta Falcons. His legend in the Treasure State continues to grow.

But his home state continues to be a source of inspiration to Andersen, which the Falcons and Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment have highlighted in the attached video.

AMB Sports + Entertainment

In it you'll hear from Andersen, his parents Scott and Nicole, Dillon coaches Rick Nordahl, Terry Thomas and Zach McRae, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen and MSU assistant Bobby Daly, and also get a unique look at Andersen's years growing up on his family's ranch and the desire and drive that have made him a standout athlete and one of the best to ever emerge from the Treasure State.

A second-round NFL draft pick in 2022, Andersen is entering his second season in the NFL with the Falcons. He appeared in all 17 games as a rookie last season, making five starts. He had 69 total tackles (40 solo) with three for loss, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.

