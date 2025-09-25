How to watch the Montana State Bobcats vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

The reigning Big Sky Conference champion Montana State Bobcats begin league play Saturday, Sept. 27.
Fourth-ranked Montana State hosts Eastern Washington inside Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman. The game is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports.
The Bobcats enter the game with a 2-2 record in nonconference play. They've won back-to-back games after starting the season with consecutive losses. Eastern Washington, meanwhile, won its first game of the season last week. The Eagles are 1-3.
Saturday's game between the Bobcats and Eagles will air statewide in Montana on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo. Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. with the Scripps Sports Saturday Showdown Pregame Show.
HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN
|LOCATION
|OVER THE AIR
|DIRECTV
|SPECTRUM
|Billings
|2.2
|5
|11
|Bozeman
|7.2
|14
|11
|Butte
|4.2
|14
|11
|Great Falls
|3.2
|4
|12
|Helena
|12.2
|N/A
|11
|Missoula
|8.2
|9
|18
Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.
The No. 5 Montana Grizzlies play the No. 8 Idaho Vandals at 8:15 p.m. Saturday. That game will be broadcast to a national audience on ESPN2.
Both the Montana State and Montana games will also stream live on ESPN+.