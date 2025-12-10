Hot hands: Montana State's Caden Dowler has snagged 5 interceptions in past 4 games

BOZEMAN — When Montana State defensive back Caden Dowler plucked a pass from Yale's Marshall Howe out of the air during their second-round FCS playoff football game on Saturday, defensive end Zac Crews said he was far from surprised.

"It's like Caden's running the routes out there," Crews said during the Bobcats' media availability on Monday. "I turn around and he's got the ball in his hands and I'm like, 'Oh, we're doing this again.' It's just exciting, those are big plays getting us off the field."

Dowler, who was tabbed as the Big Sky Conference defensive player of the year, has been on a torrid streak the past four games, hauling in a total of five interceptions after heading into this campaign with just one career pick.

"It's awesome," Dowler said of what he's been able to contribute to his team's defensive effort during that span. "Just playing football is fun for me, so whether I get a pick or not I'm just grateful to be out there with my best friends."

HEAR FROM CADEN DOWLER:

Hot hands: MSU's Caden Dowler has snagged 5 interceptions in the past 4 games

The streak began on Nov. 8 on the road against Weber State as Dowler picked off the Wildcats for his first interception of the season.

Then the following week at home against UC Davis he corralled two picks against the Aggies, including an 83-yard pick-6.

And then during the latest edition of the Brawl of the Wild, Dowler made a game-changing play as he delivered a go-ahead pick-6 late in the third quarter to help spark the Bobcats to their first victory at Washington-Grizzly Stadium since 2018.

"I think I'm just coached really well," said Dowler. "I think those picks are made during the week — film study and listening to my coaches. From the defensive line getting a rush and maybe forcing an errant throw, the linebackers, all of us communicating pre-play."

The Bobcats have now turned their attention to Friday's 7 p.m. quarterfinal against Southland Conference champion Stephen F. Austin. Like the Bobcats, the Lumberjacks head into their prime-time game on an 11-game win streak.

And while there's a lot of buzz about a potential Cat-Griz matchup in the semifinals, Dowler noted that, with the way the Bobcats are coached, it hasn't been too difficult to focus entirely on just the next game ahead."

"I don't think it's super tough. You get into these playoffs and our goal is to keep it one day at a time, one game at a time," he said. "We're not looking ahead at all."

And while his ultimate goal on Friday is to help his team secure a semifinal berth, if the opportunity to extend his streak continues, he'll be glad to take it.

"If plays come my way, I try to make them. So yeah, that'd be awesome," said Dowler.