Bobcat postgame: Tricia Binford, Madison Hall, Katelynn Limardo recap season after EWU loss

Bobcat postgame: Coach Tricia Binford, players recap season after EWU loss
Madison Hall
Posted at 4:03 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 18:03:31-04

BOISE, Idaho — The Montana State women saw their season come to an end Tuesday with a 56-39 loss to Eastern Washington in the semifinal round of the Big Sky Conference tournament Tuesday at Idaho Central Arena.

The Bobcats finished injury riddled season with a 17-16 overall record.

MSU coach Tricia Binford and players Madison Hall and Katelynn Limardo met the media to discuss the loss — and the season that was — after the game. To watch the Bobcats' portion of the postgame press conference, see the video reel above.

