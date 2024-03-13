Watch Now
Bobcat postgame: Matt Logie, Robert Ford III, Sam Lecholat analyze semifinal win

Robert Ford III
Posted at 1:35 PM, Mar 13, 2024
BOISE, Idaho — For the fourth consecutive year, Montana State will play for the Big Sky Conference men's basketball tournament championship.

The Bobcats edged Sacramento State 74-71 in the semifinal round Tuesday night to advance to Wednesday's title game. MSU is the two-time reigning tourney champion and will look to secure a berth in the NCAA tournament for a third straight season.

Head coach Matt Logie and players Robert Ford III and Sam Lecholat met the media afterward to discuss the victory. Watch the full press conference in the video player above.

