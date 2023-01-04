Bobcat Insider: MSU's Tricia Binford reflects on 300th win; Danny Sprinkle recaps first week of Big Sky play

BOZEMAN — The Bobcat Insider show returns to the Montana Television Network this week, and Montana State basketball coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford sat down with MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU radio play-by-play announcer Keaton Gillogly to discuss a variety of topics for the first hoops-centric episode.

Binford, MSU's women's coach, reflects on picking up her 300th career coaching victory, which came with the Bobcats' 92-84 win at Big Sky rival Eastern Washington on Dec. 31. Binford also recaps her team's non-league slate, the start of conference play, as well as the impact of standout guard Darian White.

Men's coach Danny Sprinkle talks about his team wrapping up its nonconference schedule and the start of the Big Sky grind as the Cats look to repeat as league champs. He also touches on the play of big man Jubrile Belo, the league's reigning MVP and defensive player of the year.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by Washburn and Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana.

