Bobcat Insider: Montana State men, women now put focus on Big Sky tournament

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's and women's basketball teams have finished the regular season and are now bound for Boise, Idaho, for the Big Sky Conference postseason basketball tournaments.

Coaches Matt Logie and Tricia Binford join this week's Bobcat Insider show to discuss, among other topics, the upcoming tourney. The Bobcat Insider is hosted by Grace Lawrence of MTN Sports and Keaton Gillogly, the play-by-play voice of Montana State.

To watch this week's show, see the video reel above.

MSU's men topped Weber State 76-64 at home on Monday night to finish their schedule. The Cats went 14-17 overall and 9-9 in the Big Sky, and open the league tournament Monday at 5:30 p.m. with a rematch with Weber State. The Cats are the No. 5 seed for the tourney.

The Bobcat women, meanwhile, also finished with a win at Weber State on Monday night, holding on for a 67-65 victory. MSU went 16-15 overall and 10-8 in the Big Sky. The No. 4-seeded Cats face Northern Colorado at noon on Monday.

All Big Sky tourney games will be held at Idaho Central Arena in Boise. The tournament runs from March 9-13. Games played Saturday through Tuesday will be broadcast on the MTN Channel with coverage starting daily at 11:30 a.m.

