Bobcat Insider: Montana State men, women gear up for second rivalry matchup with Montana

BOZEMAN — It’s rivalry week again for the men’s and women’s basketball teams at Montana State, who welcome archnemesis Montana to Bozeman on Saturday. The women’s game starts the doubleheader at 2 p.m. and the men play the nightcap at 7.

MSU men’s coach Danny Sprinkle and women’s coach Tricia Binford again join the Bobcat Insider show to recap the weekend that was and also provide a preview for Saturday’s rivalry matchups.

MSU’s men are coming off a split of their weekend road games last week at Weber State and Idaho State. A 73-63 loss at Weber State snapped the Bobcats’ five-game winning streak. MSU is now 18-9 overall and 11-3 in the Big Sky, which is good for second place.

Montana State welcomes a red-hot Montana team into Worthington Arena on Saturday: The Grizzlies are on a five-game winning streak of their own.

The Bobcat women swept Weber State and Idaho State comfortably at home last week, and are now 18-8 overall and 11-3 in the Big Sky, which keeps them firmly in first place in the conference by two games over Northern Arizona and Montana (both 9-5).

MSU has an outside chance of clinching the regular-season Big Sky title this weekend if things fall their way, which would also sew up the No. 1 seed for the upcoming conference tournament in Boise.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana. To find out how to access The CW, click here. The show is also available in the video player above, as well as on all the MTN streaming apps at 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30.

