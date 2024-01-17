Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball teams prep for first Cat-Griz games of the season

BOZEMAN — It's Griz week for the Montana State men's and women's basketball teams as they prepare for their first matchups of the 2023-24 season with rival Montana.

The Bobcat men (8-9 overall, 3-1 Big Sky Conference) enter Saturday's game against the Grizzlies having won two consecutive games. MSU defeated Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado last week.

Coach Matt Logie sits down with MSU men's basketball play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly in this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider show to talk about the 2-0 conference week, including the strong play of Brian Goracke and Brandon Walker. Logie, in his first year coaching the MSU men, also looks ahead to his first Cat-Griz game.

Women's coach Tricia Binford then joins MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence to talk about her team continuing to try to overcome injuries. Montana State (8-9, 2-2) has lost three consecutive games, including Big Sky Conference games at Northern Arizona and Northern Colorado last week.

Watch the entire episode of the Bobcat Insider in the video player above.

Montana State hosts Montana inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday. The women tip off at 2 p.m. and the men at 7 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on the MTN channel. Learn more about the MTN channel, including where to find it.