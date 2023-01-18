Bobcat Insider: Montana State basketball teams had busy stretch ahead of rivalry games vs. Montana

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men's and women's basketball teams each played three games in a five-day stretch ahead of Saturday's doubleheader against rival Montana at Dahlberg Arena in Missoula.

On this week's Bobcat Insider show, coaches Danny Sprinkle and Tricia Binford recap the week that was. MSU's men (12-8, 5-2 Big Sky) beat both Idaho State and Weber State at home but then slipped up at Idaho on Monday. The Bobcat women (12-7, 5-2 Big Sky) prevailed on the road against ISU and Weber State, then won at home against Idaho.

Of note, Montana State guard Darian White eclipsed the 1,500-point mark for her career in the victory over Idaho State.

The Cat-Griz doubleheader begins Saturday with the women's game at 2 p.m. The men's game tips off at 7. Both games will be broadcast on the Montana Television Network.

The Bobcat Insider is hosted each week by MTN Sports' Ashley Washburn and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, and airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on CW Montana.


