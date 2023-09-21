Watch Now
Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen sets stage for Big Sky Conference opener vs. Weber State

Bobcat Insider (Sept. 20, 2023)
Montana State vs. Stetson
Posted at 5:30 PM, Sep 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-21 19:30:33-04

BOZEMAN — Montana State opens the Big Sky Conference portion of its schedule Saturday night on the road against longtime rival Weber State. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

MSU coach Brent Vigen sets the stage for the Big Sky schedule this week on the Bobcat Insider show, which is hosted by Montana State play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly. Offensive linemen J.T. Reed and Justus Perkins also join this week's show.

The Bobcats are coming off a blowout victory over Stetson in their non-league finale last week. MSU went 2-1 in its preseason schedule, with its only loss coming on the road in Week 2 against top-ranked South Dakota State. The Cats are seeking to win their second straight Big Sky title in 2023.

