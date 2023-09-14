Bobcat Insider: Coach Brent Vigen, Montana State put focus on home matchup with Stetson

BOZEMAN — Montana State looks to turn the page from last week's 20-16 loss at No. 1 South Dakota State and has its attention to this week's home matchup with the Stetson Hatters of the Pioneer Football League, the final non-Big Sky week of the regular season.

Head coach Brent Vigen as well as running back Julius Davis and wide receivers Clevan Thomas and Marqui Johnson are featured in this week's Bobcat Insider coaches show — hosted each week by MSU radio play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly — too look back at last week and look forward to this week's game. No. 3 Montana State (1-1) and Stetson (2-0) kick off Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bobcat Stadium.

To watch this week's Bobcat Insider, see the video player above.