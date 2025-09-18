BOZEMAN — Montana State got in the win column for the first time in the 2025 college football season last week with a 41-7 win over San Diego inside Bobcat Stadium.

MSU coach Brent Vigen and offensive lineman JT Reed join this week's edition of the Bobcat Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Grace Lawrence and MSU play-by-play voice Keaton Gillogly, as the fourth-ranked Bobcats now turn their attention to Mercyhurst for their final nonconference game of the season.

WATCH THE BOBCAT INSIDER:

Bobcat Insider: Back in win column, Montana State set to close out nonconference schedule against Mercyhurst

Vigen and Reed recap the Cats' win over San Diego, which saw MSU find its footing after beginning the season with losses at FBS Oregon and at home against FCS No. 2 South Dakota State. Against the Toreros, the Bobcats rolled up 539 yards of total offense.

Montana State will look to get back to .500 against Mercyhurst on Saturday. It will be the teams' second all-time meeting; the Bobcats won last year's matchup 52-13 in Bozeman.

Saturday's game will kick off at 1 p.m. inside Bobcat Stadium. The game will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on Montana Television Network stations.