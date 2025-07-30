BOZEMAN — The new indoor practice facility at Montana State University — named the Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center — is just a few weeks away from its grand opening and unveiling to the public on MSU's campus.

There's still a few I's to dot and T's to cross before that happens, but on Wednesday MSU athletic director Leon Costello gave media a tour of the facility to showcase how it would serve Montana State's student-athletes and the community at large.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO HERE:

An inside look at Montana State's new indoor practice facility as grand opening nears

With its completion near, Costello took everyone through the uses and next steps before the facility is operational. The $26.5 million and privately funded operation stands tall as a big need for a school like MSU with a northern climate.

Featuring a 100-yard field with end zones and a six-lane track that wraps around the field and stretches 300 meters, the facility is nearing its completion, which began with a groundbreaking in July of 2024.

Within college athletics and in the Big Sky Conference, specifically, there's been a recent arms race with new facilities, and Costello views this addition as a major step toward getting the Bobcats to the very top.

"I consider this building a need if we want to win a championship," Costello said. "Now we have kind of the same advantage where we can come inside and get the work done. If we're hosting a playoff game that's here, we can get acclimated to the weather very, very easily. So, not so much an arms race in terms of facilities, but in terms of competitiveness, it was definitely needed."

The general public, with a prioritization of sports programs like youth soccer and baseball, among others, will be able to rent and use the space as MSU opens the facility to the community for a larger impact.

Costello said the target date for the opening of the Kennedy-Stark Athletic Center is in the third week of August before school starts for student-athletes to officially get in the building and get to work.