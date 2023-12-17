Website launched for Griz fans interested going to national championship in TX

MISSOULA — The University of Montana launched a one-stop-shop webpage for all Griz fans planning to travel to Frisco, Texas for the Football Championship Subdivision National Championship on Jan. 7, 2024.

Griz fans are encouraged to visit the "Road to Frisco" webpage

hosted by the UM Alumni Association, for all information regarding the championship game, pre-game parties, tailgating , and travel.

To purchase tickets, Griz fans will need to visit the NCAA FCS Championship websiteor use a trusted third-party vendor. The ticket allotment to UM is very limited.

Charter plane packages are scheduled to depart Missoula, Billings and Great Falls. All charter packages are expected to sell out quickly.

Additionally, the UMAA will host “Griz Fest” from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, at the Frisco RoughRiders Ballpark. This will be the official pre-game rally for all Griz fans traveling to Texas for the game.

The UMAA also will host a pre-game tailgate before the national championship on Sunday, Jan. 7, adjacent to Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

