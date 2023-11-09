Grizzly Insider: Quarterback Clifton McDowell talks about Sac State win, dual-threat abilities

MISSOULA — The Montana football team continued to roll last week, dominating Sacramento State for an impressive 34-7 win.

The Griz defense had another sensational outing, while quarterback Clifton McDowell led an explosive Montana offense. McDowell and Griz coach Bobby Hauck join this week's Grizzly Insider, hosted by MTN Sports' Kyle Hansen and UM radio voice Riley Corcoran. Watch the whole episode in the above video player.

Hauck and McDowell discuss the win over the Hornets, with McDowell breaking down UM's offensive performance, including the multi-pronged rushing attack and the 97-yard touchdown pass to Keelan White. McDowell also talks about his progression as a quarterback and getting acclimated to Montana after transferring from Central Arkansas. McDowell leads Montana in passing this season, completing 69 of 119 passes for 980 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. The dual-threat QB also ranks second on the team with 424 rushing yards and three TDs on 98 carries.

Hansen and Corcoran close out the show by previewing Montana's game at Portland State this weekend.

The No. 3-ranked Griz and Vikings kick off at 7 p.m. (MT) in Portland. The game will be broadcast statewide on the Montana Television Network's local CBS affiliates.