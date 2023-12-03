Griz postgame: Bobby Hauck, Clifton McDowell, Jaxon Lee break down win over Delaware

MISSOULA — The No. 2 Montana Grizzlies topped the Delaware Blue Hens 49-19 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday evening at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

UM improved to 11-1 with the win, their eighth straight in a row. Delaware finishes the season 9-4.

PHOTOS: NO. 2 MONTANA TOPS DELAWARE IN FCS PLAYOFFS SECOND ROUND

Montana head coach Bobby Hauck, senior quarterback Clifton McDowell and junior safety Jaxon Lee met with the media after the win to discuss the victory over the Blue Hens as Montana advances the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

UM will take on No. 7 Furman on Friday night at Washington-Grizzly Stadium at 7 p.m.

To see the full press conference, check out the video above.