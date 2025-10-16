MISSOULA — With a second-half flourish last week, No. 4-ranked Montana pushed past Cal Poly to secure a 28-9 victory and run its record to 6-0, the program's best start to a season since 2009.

Now at the midpoint of their schedule — a run of 12 straight games without a bye — the Grizzlies will step out of Big Sky Conference play and welcome FCS independent Sacred Heart to town this Saturday.

WATCH THE GRIZ INSIDER:

Griz Insider: With best start since '09, No. 4 Montana riding high at season's midpoint

On this week's edition of the Griz Insider, coach Bobby Hauck joins hosts Kyle Hansen of MTN Sports and UM play-by-play voice Riley Corcoran to analyze the first half of the season and to look ahead to the Sacred Heart game.

The Pioneers are an intriguing opponent — they enter with a 5-2 overall record after a come-from-behind 32-14 victory over Howard on Saturday, a game in which SHU running back Mitchell Summers rushed for 243 yards and two touchdowns on just 18 carries.

Also joining the show this week is cornerback Kenzel Lawler. It was Lawler's interception return for a touchdown last week that helped spark the Griz past Cal Poly. As a result, Lawler was named the Big Sky's defensive player of the week.

Lawler also discusses his career at Montana to this point. The redshirt senior transferred to the Grizzlies prior to the 2024 season after spending four years at FBS Utah. Lawler is from Corona, Calif.

Saturday's game between Montana and Sacred Heart is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, and will be broadcast by Scripps Sports on the Montana Television Network.

