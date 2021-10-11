Watch

FCS rankings: Montana State cracks Top 10, Montana rises one spot

Posted at 12:34 PM, Oct 11, 2021
In a week where numerous FCS powerhouses fell, the Montana and Montana State football teams rose incrementally in the national rankings.

Montana (4-1) rose to No. 5 in the in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 but stayed at No. 6 in the FCS Coaches Poll after beating winless Dixie State 31-14 on Saturday.

After a dominant 45-7 win on Saturday over Cal Poly, Montana State (5-1) climbed to No. 9 in both polls. It was the fifth straight win of the season for the Bobcats, who will play No. 18/19 Weber State on Friday.

South Dakota State (4-1) and James Madison (4-1) were both Top 5 teams last week before suffering their first losses of the season, and UC Davis (5-1) dropped from the Top 10 after losing to Idaho State (1-4).

Eastern Washington (6-0) remains the highest-ranked Big Sky Conference team, moving up to No. 2 in the nation.

Stats Perform FCS Top 25

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (39)5-01,2291
2Eastern Washington (9)6-01,1864
3North Dakota State (2)5-01,1745
4Southern Illinois5-11,0817
5Montana4-19966
6Villanova4-197712
7South Dakota State4-19722
8James Madison4-19063
9Montana State5-188111
10East Tennessee State6-079613
11Southeastern Louisiana4-174114
12Rhode Island5-069421
13UC Davis5-15648
14Delaware3-25599
15Kennesaw State4-154320
16Northen Iowa3-241015
17UT Martin4-140923
18UIW4-134424
19Weber State2-333019
20Missouri State3-228516
21South Dakota4-2229NR
22North Dakota2-321610
23New Hampshire3-212425
24Jacksonville State3-312217
25Princeton4-088NR

Dropped Out: Stephen F. Austin (23), Nicholls (25)

 Others Receiving Votes (schools listed on two or more ballots): Mercer 78, Jackson State 63, VMI 60, Duquesne 48, Harvard 36, William & Mary 28, Central Arkansas 21, Youngstown State 20, Stephen F. Austin 11, Nicholls 10, Eastern Kentucky 9, Prairie View A&M 8

FCS Coaches Poll

RANKSCHOOLRECORDPOINTSPREVIOUS
1Sam Houston (27)5-06981
2Eastern Washington (1)6-06644
3North Dakota State5-06395
4Southern Illinois5-15887
5Villanova4-15669
6Montana4-15626
7James Madison4-15082
8South Dakota State4-14833
9Montana State5-147511
10East Tennessee State6-046713
11Southeastern Louisiana4-141314
12UC Davis5-13468
13Kennesaw State4-133617
14Rhode Island5-033420
15Delaware3-226110
16UT Martin4-125321
17Northern Iowa3-224412
18Weber State2-320718
19Harvard4-014222
20Princeton4-012524
21South Dakota4-2104NR
22Jacksonville State3-310223
23Missouri State3-29516
24North Dakota2-39415
25Jackson State4-173NR

Dropped Out: Chattanooga (19), Monmouth (N.J.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Mercer, 66; Eastern Kentucky, 50; New Hampshire, 44; VMI, 43; UIW, 26; Duquesne, 19; William & Mary, 19; Florida A&M, 10; Central Arkansas, 9; Yale, 8; North Carolina A&T, 7; Stephen F. Austin, 6; Chattanooga, 5; Holy Cross, 3; Dartmouth, 2; Elon, 2; Monmouth (N.J.), 1; Nicholls, 1.

