Eight Grizzlies, five Bobcats named HERO Sports FCS All-Americans

The 2021 HERO Sports FCS All-American football teams were released on Tuesday afternoon, and the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats were well-represented on the lists.

Eight Grizzlies and five Bobcats were honored as All-Americans on the teams which highlights the top players across the FCS.

UM and MSU each had two players on the first team defense. MSU defensive lineman Daniel Hardy and linebacker Troy Andersen represented the Bobcats while UM linebacker Patrick O'Connell and cornerback Justin Ford also earned first-team honors.

Andersen, the Big Sky Conference Defensive MVP, and O'Connell are both currently two of the three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award which is given to the top defensive player in the FCS.

Grizzly punter Brian Buschini was named first-team special teams. Buschini entered the transfer portal on Monday and currently holds an offer from Nebraska.

MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse and offensive lineman Lewis Kidd both earned second-team offense honors while the Grizzlies landed two players on the second-team special teams list in long snapper Matthew O'Donoghue and return specialist Malik Flowers.

MSU defensive lineman Chase Benson, UM linebacker Jace Lewis and UM safety Robby Hauck were named to the third-team defense while Griz kicker Kevin Macias earned third-team special teams honors.

HERO Sports also release all-freshman and all-sophomore teams on Tuesday. Griz defensive tackle Alex Gubner was named to the sophomore All-American defensive team while Griz tight end Cole Grossman and Buschini were named to the All-American freshman teams.

The Bobcats (11-2) topped No. 1 seed Sam Houston State on Saturday night and now get set to host South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals in Bozeman on Saturday afternoon. The Grizzlies (10-3) were knocked out of the playoffs in the FCS quarterfinal round at the hands of James Madison last Friday.