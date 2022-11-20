Watch Now
Cat-Griz Replay: A condensed playback of the 121st Brawl of the Wild

Posted at 7:48 AM, Nov 20, 2022
BOZEMAN — Montana State rushed for 439 yards in a 55-21 rout of rival Montana on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium in the 121st football game between the schools.

The win meant the No. 3-ranked Bobcats (10-1, 8-0 Big Sky) finished conference play undefeated for the first time since 1976 and earned a share of the league title for the first time since 2012. No. 13 Montana fell to 7-4 overall and 4-4 in the Big Sky.

To watch a condensed version of the Montana Television Network broadcast, see the video above.

