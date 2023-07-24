7 Bobcats, 5 Grizzlies tabbed for preseason All-Big Sky Conference team

SPOKANE, Wash. — Seven players from Montana State and five from Montana were named to the preseason All-Big Sky Conference football team Monday during the league's media days at the Northern Question Resort and Casino.

The Montana State players named to the team are senior Derryk Snell at fullback, junior offensive linemen Rush Reimer and J.T. Reed, junior defensive linemen Sebastian Valdez and Brody Grebe, and junior long-snapper Tommy Sullivan. Senior quarterback Sean Chambers was selected at the all-purpose position.

The Montana players selected are senior offensive lineman Hunter Mayginnes, senior defensive lineman Alex Gubner, senior linebacker Levi Janacaro, junior punt returner Junior Bergen and junior special teams player Trevin Gradney.

On Sunday, Idaho junior receiver Hayden Hatten and Weber State senior linebacker Winston Reid were named the league's preseason offensive and defensive MVPs.

Also on Monday, Montana State was picked to win the Big Sky in both the coaches and media preseason polls. Montana was tabbed sixth in the coaches poll and third in the media tally.

Following is the full all-conference list, selected by the media:

2023 Preseason All-Big Sky Conference Team

Offensive MVP: Hayden Hatten, WR, Idaho

Defensive MVP: Winston Reid, LB, Weber State

Offensive Team

QB: Gevani McCoy, Idaho

RB: Anthony Woods, Idaho

RB: Marcus Fulcher, Sacramento State

FB: Derryk Snell, Montana State

WR: Hayden Hatten, Idaho

WR: Efton Chism III, Eastern Washington

WR: Jermaine Jackson, Idaho

TE: Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

TE: Blake Gobel, Eastern Washington

OL: Noah Atagi, Weber State

OL: Hunter Mayginnes, Montana

OL: Rush Reimer, Montana State

OL: Jackson Slater, Sacramento State

OL: J.T. Reed, Montana State

OL: Jake Parks, UC Davis

AP: Sean Chambers, Montana State

Defensive Team

DL: Alex Gubner, Montana

DL: Sebastian Valdez, Montana State

DL: Brody Grebe, Montana State

DL: Zach Kennedy, UC Davis

DL: Eloi Kwete, Northern Arizona

LB: Winston Reid, Weber State

LB: Armon Bailey, Sacramento State

LB: David Hoage, Northern Colorado

LB: Levi Janacaro, Montana

LB: David Meyer, Cal Poly

DB: Rex Connors, UC Davis

DB: Maxwell Anderson, Weber State

DB: Marcus Harris, Idaho

DB: Caleb Nelson, Sacramento State

DB: Marlon Jones Jr., Eastern Washington

DB: Jordan Knapke, Northern Colorado

Special Teams

K: Ricardo Chavez, Idaho

P: Nick Kokich, Eastern Washington

KR: Abraham Williams, Weber State

PR: Junior Bergen, Montana

ST: Trevin Gradney, Montana

LS: Tommy Sullivan, Montana State