Beyoncé releases 2 new songs after clues in Super Bowl commercial

Beyoncé scored major points during Sunday's Super Bowl without ever having touched the field.

After a string of teasers on her social media accounts and clues in Verizon commercials that aired during the big game, Beyoncé dropped two new songs and announced a new album.

Prior to the game, "Arrested Development" actor Tony Hale was featured in Verizon ads dropping Beyoncé-themed hints — like him squeezing lemons to make lemonade, a nod to her "Lemonade" album, and chatting with a mirrored horse, an iconic symbol of the singer's "Renaissance World Tour."

Verizon dropped its full commercial during the big game, with Beyoncé attempting to break the network, the way she breaks the internet — with the joke being that Verizon's 5G network is "too powerful."

In the commercial, which was also posted to her Instagram, Beyoncé makes numerous attempts to "break Verizon" — from running for "Beyoncé of the Year" to becoming the first woman to launch a rocket for the first performance in space.

But when the network remained intact, the singer resorted to drastic measures.

"OK, they ready — drop the new music," Beyoncé said at the end of the commercial.

The singer then dropped a country-themed teaser video on social media, followed by the release of two new songs in full.

Beyoncé's surprise drop included tracks "Texas Hold 'Em" and "16 Carriages," which will be a part of the new album she announced, called "Renaissance Act II," which drops March 29.

Beyoncé previously teased her Renaissance album will be a part of a trilogy, with this latest album, seemingly country-themed, being the second in the series.

Beyoncé was seen attending the Super Bowl on Sunday with her husband Jay-Z. Their two daughters, Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter, were also spotted on the field at one point with their rapper father.

Beyoncé appears to be a busy bee. Last week, she announced her new hair care line, Cécred, which drops Feb. 20.

