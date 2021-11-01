Belgrade head football coach Eric Kinnaman departs from program

BELGRADE — Change is coming to the Belgrade football program.
MTN Sports confirmed late Saturday night that after 15 years as Panthers head coach and 21 years with the program, Eric Kinnaman has departed.
Kinnaman finishes his Belgrade football coaching career with a 69-73 record. Before the jump to Class AA, Kinnaman had a 67-52 record with the program. Over the last three years, Belgrade has won just twice in 23 games.
Coach Kinnaman has decided to retire after 21 years of coaching at Belgrade, with 15 of those years as our Head Coach.— Belgrade Panther Football (@BelgradeFB) October 31, 2021
We want to thank Coach Kinnaman for his countless hours put in and countless lives touched during his time. pic.twitter.com/Gr1I9NIOGf