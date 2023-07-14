Belgrade Bandits sweep Gallatin Valley Outlaws in away doubleheader

THREE FORKS — The Belgrade Bandits swept the Gallatin Valley Outlaws in an away doubleheader on Thursday night.

The Bandits won the first game 3-1, holding off a late Outlaws push.

They then took the second game of the doubleheader 2-0.

In the first game the Bandits saw three different scorers in Aidan Kulbeck, Cam Ueland and Josh Arrants.

Lane Chase had the late score for the Outlaws in the bottom of the seventh.

Ryas Olson was the lone scorer in the second game for the Bandits. He scored in the third inning off the RBI from Kulbeck, and then in the fifth inning off the RBI from Euland.

In just one week from tonight, the district tournament for South A will take place right back at Memorial field in Three Forks.