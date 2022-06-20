Avoiding river levels, Montanans find alternatives to stay cool

MISSOULA — Friday's hot temperatures in Missoula had parents seeking cool spaces for their kids.

The splash deck at Bonner Park, was busy with kids playing in the water. Leah Leitch brought her nine-month-old daughter Olivia to the park and said she was grateful for the space.

"The kids love being out here in, playing in the water, and being in the sunshine," Leitch said. "I think we are so blessed in this community to have open spaces, the community just seems to really care about that. It's so wonderful to raise a family in a community that appreciates that."

Hot days in Missoula usually mean enjoying the Clark Fork River, but recent flooding makes it too dangerous for most people.

Frenchtown Pond State Park was busy Friday, with people fishing, splashing, and boating. Bringing her family for a picnic, Frenchtown resident Rachel Haynes said the pond is their community hub on hot days.

"We're hitting the pond while it's nice," Haynes said. "The river is pretty dangerous when it's high, and Flathead is pretty far away. But to have the pond right here, a lot of people refer to it as the beach."

Missoula Parks and Recreation offer several spaces for people to stay cool. According to their website:

Splash Decks are open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily, at the following parks:

Franklin Bonner Westside Marilyn



Spray Pools at Sacajawea and Southside Lions Parks operate from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily when the outdoor temperature is above 75°.

Other options include:

